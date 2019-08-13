The trial for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III is set for next year.

Donaldson's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, 2020. His next disposition hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2019.

Donaldson is accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights during the fall of 2017 over the course of six weeks. He was found competent to stand trial in July 2018. If found guilty, Donaldson could face the death penalty.

Related: Recording between suspected Seminole Heights killer and his family won't be released

More: Friend of accused Seminole Heights killer says he was acting strangely around the time of the killings

Previous: Seminole Heights witness claims suspected serial killer didn't act alone

Related: 'I'm struggling to stand': Accused Seminole Heights serial killer speaks in court

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.