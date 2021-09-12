St. Pete council talks month-to-month leases, housing discrimination laws

One ordinance would require landlords to give month-to-month tenants more time to move out if leases are not renewed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city leaders on Thursday discussed two proposed ordinances aimed at protecting tenants' rights.

One ordinance would require landlords to provide month-to-month tenants 21 days to move out if leases are not renewed. Florida law requires at least 15 days minimum to move out.

The proposals drew some pushback during public hearings after city officials proposed 21 days minimum to move out, instead of the possible 30 days discussed during prior meetings.

City officials cited a compromise after requests from applicable stakeholders from a September meeting, according to the agenda.

City leaders are also aiming to protect renters from a source of income housing discrimination, which includes tenants living with governmental assistance like housing vouchers or social security benefits. Part of the ordinance states it would prevent landlords from refusing rent due to a tenant's source of income.

Opponents argue the current protections in the written ordinance aren't doing enough to protect renters from discrimination, citing other sources of income not tied to government aid, loopholes in inspection times, or insurance costs.

Landlords argue the revised means are necessary to prevent rent from increasing.