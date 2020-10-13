Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee launches sustainability program

The program will be presented by Tampa Electric, Super Bowl LV's official sustainability partner.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced the launch of its sustainability program in partnership with Tampa Electric.

With this program, Tampa Electric and the host committee will work to "incorporate sustainability principles and programs alongside Super Bowl-related and Host Committee-related events in the Tampa Bay area."

One of the program's goals is to use solar blocks through Tampa Electric's Sun to Go program to offset energy use at events for the Super Bowl.

“Tampa Electric is committed to protecting and preserving our environment, which we demonstrate as the state’s top producer of solar energy per customer,” said Rene Gallant, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Tampa Electric. “We look forward to the opportunity to educate the community about clean energy and creating a greener future, as well as supporting community greening projects which will help preserve our natural wildlife and resources.”

The host committee also says it will partner with local non-profits to develop fan and volunteer events ahead of and during the week of Super Bowl LV. These initiatives will include community clean-ups, food packing events, a sustainability incentive program and the activation of a Riverwalk Green Team.

Last week the host committee launched its community greening program after a symbolic "golden shovel" was passed on from Miami's host committee.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to air right here on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.

