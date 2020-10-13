Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee launches sustainability program

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced the launch of its sustainability program in partnership with Tampa Electric.
With this program, Tampa Electric and the host committee will work to "incorporate sustainability principles and programs alongside Super Bowl-related and Host Committee-related events in the Tampa Bay area."
One of the program's goals is to use solar blocks through Tampa Electric's Sun to Go program to offset energy use at events for the Super Bowl.
“Tampa Electric is committed to protecting and preserving our environment, which we demonstrate as the state’s top producer of solar energy per customer,” said Rene Gallant, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Tampa Electric. “We look forward to the opportunity to educate the community about clean energy and creating a greener future, as well as supporting community greening projects which will help preserve our natural wildlife and resources.”
The host committee also says it will partner with local non-profits to develop fan and volunteer events ahead of and during the week of Super Bowl LV. These initiatives will include community clean-ups, food packing events, a sustainability incentive program and the activation of a Riverwalk Green Team.
Last week the host committee launched its community greening program after a symbolic "golden shovel" was passed on from Miami's host committee.
Super Bowl LV is scheduled to air right here on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.
RELATED: 'Golden shovel' passed to Tampa Bay Super Bowl host committee for community greening program
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida mom accused of killing her son, lying to police sentenced 50 years after pleading guilty
- Amy Coney Barrett faces senators' questions in day two of confirmation hearing
- Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus, tells Florida crowd he feels 'powerful'
- Rays beat Astros in Game 2, take 2-0 ALCS lead
- Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
- What is Indigenous Peoples Day? And what happened to Columbus Day?
- Drivers arrested, accused of racing on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter