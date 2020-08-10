Jesse Collins named Super Bowl LV Halftime Show executive producer

Collins will be the first-ever Black producer for the halftime show.

TAMPA, Fla — Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will make history as the executive producer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa.

The NFL says this will make Collins the halftime show’s first-ever Black producer.

"Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speaks fluent 'artist vision.' He's a true artist," commented Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter. "Jesse's insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come."

Collins has been behind many outstanding television moments. Those include CBS' special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, the BET Awards, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the Grammy Awards.

"It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history," said Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. "I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity."

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Feb. 7, 2021, and will air on CBS.



