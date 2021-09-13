2 Tampa Bay area lottery players win top prizes from scratch-off games

The winners are from Polk and Hillsborough Counties.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two Florida lottery players claimed at least one million dollars after playing the "X The Cash" scratch-off games.

Auburndale resident, Jose Serrano, bought his winning ticket for $20 from a Shell gas station located at 9520 20th Street in Vero Beach, Florida.

He claimed a $5 million top prize playing the "200X The Cash" scratch-off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $4,450,000. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Leroy Brundidge from Tampa, Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize playing the "50X The Cash" $5 scratch-off game. He chose to receive his payment as a one-time payment of $890,000.

The Tampa man bought his ticket from 7-Eleven located at 7401 East Broadway Avenue in Tampa. The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.