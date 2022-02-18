Tampa wants public input in city's future comprehensive plan

The 2045 Comprehensive Plan is meant to help guide Tampa's development over the next two decades.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is asking the public to help it plan for the future.

The city is in the process of updating its 2045 Comprehensive Plan which will help guide Tampa's development over the next two decades.

Comprehensive plans are mandated by state law and are updated every seven years. Tampa says when the plan is completed, it will be the city's sixth comprehensive plan.

According to the city, community members can fill out a series of surveys that ask for feedback on a range of topics including transportation, housing, parks and water. Those surveys will be used by planners to help reflect what the public has expressed in the updated plan.

On top of a public survey, the city says it will also be organizing public outreach events over the next few months. The idea is that community members from all neighborhoods can share what they believe will enhance the city.