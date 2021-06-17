Tampa leaders to raise Juneteenth flag over Old City Hall

It will be the first time the flag will be raised in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — In honor of Juneteenth, which President Joe Biden just made a federal holiday, Tampa city leaders will raise the Juneteenth flag Friday over Old City Hall.

Mayor Jane Castor, City Councilman Orlando Gudes and the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition will all take part in the historic flag-raising, the city said in a release.

The outdoor ceremony will happen at 10 a.m., marking the first time the Juneteenth flag will fly in Tampa. It will remain over Old City Hall until June 20.

According to the city, red, yellow and green lights will illuminate Tampa at Old City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park and downtown bridges "to further commemorate the importance of Juneteenth."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.