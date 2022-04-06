Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announces new transparency measures following city council 'scandals'

"We must never stop working to improve the public trust in city government," Castor said, in part.

TAMPA, Fla. — Following a tumultuous week for Tampa City Council, Mayor Jane Castor announced enhancements to "transparency and accountability measures" for city employees.

"As you all know, we've had a turbulent few weeks on city council," Castor said.

She's talking about John Dingfelder hand-delivering his resignation in March as part of a settlement over a lawsuit accusing him of public records law violations. Amanda Lynn Hurtak, who currently sits on the Tampa Variance Review Board, was selected Tuesday to fill the interim vacancy.

Then last week, Tampa Council Chairman Orlando Gudes announced he would step down from leadership amid numerous sexual harassment allegations against him. District 6 Council Member Guido Maniscalco was chosen to replace him as chairperson. Gudes has stressed he is not resigning from the city council.

"I want to be very clear here, these incidents were not caused by the City of Tampa. These incidents, these scandals were the work of John Dingfelder and Orlando Gudes," Castor said at a press conference Wednesday.

And while the mayor says these are two isolated incidents that do not reflect the majority of the city's "good, hardworking" council members, the recent violations have shown the city can do more to improve transparency and accountability at City Hall.

"We must never stop working to improve the public trust in city government and the public should never have even a shadow of a doubt that their public officials are working for the public good and not their own personal benefit," Castor said.

As a result, Tampa has rolled out a new "GovQA" portal to "modernize and make our system more efficient for responding to the growing number of public records requests." The city has also introduced new software to more efficiently capture and retain records on employees' cell phones.

"There should be no uncertainty about city employees and elected officials' obligation to maintain and produce records when asked by the public," Castor said.

Castor also added that her administration will require employees to watch and/or attend a Sunshine Law refresher class to "ensure no one is ignorant of the law."

Other updates Castor announced Wednesday include:

Have the City of Tampa Ethics Commission review the city's ethics standards and requirements for lobbyist disclosures and registrations.

A review of the ethics enforcement processes.

A review of the conflict of interest disclosure forms required by all elected officials.

"I want to stress again that the controversies that have rocked our city council in recent weeks, although they have consumed a great deal of time and energy and taken resources away from our mission, they are not a reflection of our entire council," Castor reiterated. "If you speak to the majority of the council members, they will all agree that we work in concert, in collaboration to move our city forward."