Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to host the annual State of the City

The event will take place Wednesday at the Tampa Convention Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hey Tampa residents, are you curious about your city's future, including what's next on the list for the mayor to get done this year? Well, an upcoming event could answer all your questions.

This year's State of the City will be hosted by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Some may be asking — what exactly is this State of the City event? Just like the president's State of the Union, each year, mayors across the nation detail the state of the city.

The public is welcome to attend the event, and it will be a good opportunity for people to hear Castor reflect on accomplishments, improvements and other Tampa-related topics that have an impact on the community.

In last year's State of the City, Castor hosted the event and talked about Tampa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city hosting Super Bowl 55.

People who wish to attend the annual State of the City must reserve their spot before the event. Click here to do so.