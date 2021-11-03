Tampa police chief, Mayor Castor to give update on wrong-way crash that killed Officer Madsen

Chief Dugan is expected to share how excessive speed played a role in the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay will find out more on Thursday about the deadly I-275 crash that took the life of Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Jane Castor are set to provide preliminary findings related to the crash at the Tampa Police headquarters.

Chief Dugan is expected to share information gathered by investigators that reveals that excessive speed on the part of the other driver was a "primary factor" in the crash, according to Tampa police.

Dugan said Tuesday he believes Madsen, 45, died trying to protect others after witnesses told investigators he veered his cruiser into the path of a wrong-way driver.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards. He dedicated his life to the safety and service of others, Dugan added, first as a United States Marine combat veteran, then as a police officer in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Mayor Castor and Chief Dugan are also expected to give an update on the candlelit vigil planned for Friday night.

Dugan said Tuesday that the other driver was 25-year-old Joshua Montague of Colorado. Montague was also killed in the crash, Dugan said.

Officer Madsen leaves behind a wife and three kids.

If you want to help Officer Madsen's family, a donation fund has been set up by Rise Tampa. Find out how to donate here.