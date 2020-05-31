More than 40 people arrested for rioting, burglary following Tampa protests

Charges among those arrested range from burglary to rioting and carrying concealed firearms.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say they arrested more than 40 people Saturday night during protests that turned into rioting and looting around the city. Demonstrators were protesting George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

George Floyd's death has led to peaceful protests around the country, with demonstrators demanding justice. But as many protesters peacefully point to concerns about racial injustice, other individuals have created chaotic scenes near the protests, including in Florida.

Tampa Police say charges among those arrested range from burglary to rioting and carrying concealed firearms. Police say multiple businesses were looted along the Hillsborough, Busch, and Fowler corridors.

The Mobil gas station at N. 30th St and E. Busch Blvd was lit on fire, as well at the Champ's store located at N. 22nd St. and E. Fowler Ave.

Two Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies were injured during outbreaks of violence in Tampa. One was hit in the head during a protest at University Mall. The second deputy was struck by a firework and burned on his arm.

The Tampa Police Department said Chief Dugan will join Mayor Jane Castor at the police headquarters for a live press conference around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The evening scenes contrast with earlier peaceful protests in the Tampa Bay area following Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Many people assembled in front of the Tampa Police Museum in the downtown area, later continuing to protest in Curtis Hixon Park.

Hundreds of demonstrators closed the intersection of Fowler Avenue and N. 56th Street during the afternoon as Temple Terrace police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol officers kept watch and helped to keep the roadway closed.

People chanted, in part, "no peace, no justice," and, "I can't breathe," referencing what Floyd pleaded to officers while he was on the ground and the officer's knee was pressed upon his neck.

