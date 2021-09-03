Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies show support for Tampa officer killed in wrong-way crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Early Tuesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan delivered the news that one of the department's officers had been killed in a wrong-way crash in the line of duty.
Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, 45, died when a 25-year-old man driving the wrong way on I-275 crashed into his police cruiser. Officer Madsen had served the Tampa Police Department for 16 years.
Chief Dugan said this is the department's 32nd officer to die in the line of duty.
Law enforcement agencies from across the Tampa Bay area are sending their condolences.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tweeted this from Sheriff Chad Chronister: “It pains me to say that for the third time this year, our Tampa Bay law enforcement community has lost one of our own in the line of duty. Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen was killed in a wrong-way crash this morning. Officer Madsen’s sacrifice for the safety of our community will never be forgotten. All of us on #teamHCSO are praying for and will stand with you @TampaPD”
This is what the Sarasota Police Department said: "We’re devastated to hear this. @TampaPD Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen was killed this morning in the line of duty by a wrong way driver. Officer Madsen, thank you for your service & sacrifice. Our hearts are with Officer Madsen’s family and our brothers & sisters @TampaPD."
The Ocoee Police Department sent their condolences on Twitter.
"Sadly, we are once again shrouding our badges with a mourning band. We honor of the sacrifice of Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, who died in a traffic crash this morning. He was killed when his police vehicle was stuck by a wrong way driver early this morning."
