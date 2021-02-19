Tampa restaurant asks customers to donate to Vincent Jackson nonprofit organization

In lieu of flowers, the business said Jackson's family asked for charitable donations.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa restaurant is raising money for former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson's charity.

The restaurant said Jackson's family asked for the donations in lieu of flowers.

Jackson's charity organization hosts an annual "Military Moms Baby Shower" event in Tampa where the expectant mothers were surprised with free supplies. Over the seven years that Jackson put on the event, local military families received more than $500,000 in products and services.

As of Thursday evening, Cask Social has raised $600.

"Your support will allow for Vincent's commitment to military families to continue in a meaningful way, which truly honors a life that meant so much to so many," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

"Fly high, VJ!"

@VincentTJackson was an incredible person who welcomed every person with a smile.



As we mourn the loss, we will continue to honor his legacy. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations to be made to the @JIA83Foundation.



Fly high, VJ! 🕊



