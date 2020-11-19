Find Black Friday deals for Florida theme parks

Here are some deals for the adventure lovers in your life.

TAMPA, Fla — The holiday season is right around the corner and that means theme parks across the state are offering deals.

Here are a few of the deals theme parks are offering for Black Friday this year.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The Tampa theme park is calling this its "biggest deal of the year."

Now through Nov. 27, Busch Gardens is offering deals on its 2021 Busch Gardens Fun Cards, single-day tickets and dining options.

You can find all the sales here.

LEGOLAND

Starting on Nov. 25, LEGOLAND will have deals available for its annual passes and vacation packages. Set an alarm, because sales start at midnight.

More information can be found on the theme park's website.

SeaWorld

For its Black Friday offers, SeaWorld has all sorts of deals and the sale has already started.

Guests can get three months free when they buy an annual pass. There are also great savings on single-day and two-visit tickets.

You can find those deals and more here.

Before heading to a theme park, you will want to check its website for its COVID-19 safety guidelines.

