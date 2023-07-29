Annual back-to-school bash kicks off today in Tampa

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil and his Bullard Foundation plan to give away 30,000 backpacks of supplies to school-age children.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is helping students across the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

O'Neil whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard is hosting his annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 29 at Raymond James Stadium, according to a news release from the Bullard Family Foundation.

The Bullard Foundation is an organization that helps provide families and children with community resources.

In partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the event will give away more than 30,000 backpacks that contain school supplies such as writing utensils, notebooks, folders and more.

More than 500 volunteers helped fill those backpacks ahead of the event.

AdventHealth will also provide physicals to pre-registered families at the event, and the Glazer Family Foundation will offer eye exams and eyeglasses.

"...More than 20 local food proprietors including Bolay, Moe’s Southwestern Grill, PDQ, and Livy O’s will offer complimentary food to attendees," the news release mentioned.

Students will also receive free haircuts if they wish to get one as well as various medical screenings including physical, dental, and eye exams if parents have signed them up.

Last year more than 37,000 people showed up to take advantage of the assistance and services that were on offer.

The back-to-school bash will run from 9:01 a.m. through 1:01 p.m. Guests are asked to enter through Gate B at the stadium.

To register for the event, click here.