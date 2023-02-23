Hundreds of USF students join statewide walkout to oppose DeSantis' education policies

The students take issue with many of DeSantis' education policies, including the Individual Freedom Act which has been dubbed the "Stop Woke Act."

TAMPA, Fla. — Students across the state of Florida, including hundreds around the Tampa Bay area, walked out of their classes at noon Thursday. It was part of an organized protest against Gov. Ron DeSantis' education policies and threats to defund diversity programs.

"I appreciate all of you for walking out of your classrooms, your meetings and your jobs to learn today," Andy Pham, one of several speakers during the USF walkout, said.

Hundreds of USF students joined others statewide, walking out of their classes, grabbing signs and speaking out.

“Our freedom to speak. Our freedom to learn. Our freedom to teach is something we need to reclaim,” Ben Braver, one of the student organizers, said.

“Floridians want our schools to be about educating kids,” DeSantis has said of the policy, “not indoctrinating kids.”

The governor and his supporters say the policies promote individual freedom. A court has put the law on hold for now, after critics filed suit, saying it could unfairly target university funding and cost professors their jobs.

“We will not stand down in the face of his backlash,” Violet Javanjavidan, a USF student said, “And that will continue to protest. And continue fighting against his regime.”

Desantis has also removed the now-former president at New College in Sarasota, citing its liberal diversity programs. He then appointed his own board of trustees that voted in a new interim college president and DeSantis ally, Richard Corcoran.

Over the past few weeks, DreSantis has also been battling with the College Board over the governor's decision to not include AP African American studies courses in high schools around the state.

"It’s so important that everyone is heard, that everyone’s history is known," Faelyn, another student at Thursday’s demonstration, said. "And that we are able to discuss these things in education."

Students were also encouraged to join organizations and register to vote.

They’re planning another event on the campus of New College of Sarasota on Feb. 28, and have also promised to hold at least one more walkout by the end of the semester.