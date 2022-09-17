1500 walk, run to raise money for St. Jude in downtown Tampa

It was the first in-person St. Jude Walk/Run since 2019, raising money for childhood cancer research.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — For the first time since 2019, the St. Jude Walk/Run was back in-person and they took over downtown Tampa Saturday morning, raising awareness and money for childhood cancer research.



More than 1500 runners and walkers took part in the annual event that is hosted in cities across the U.S.

St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital treats patients free of charge and is one of the leading researchers with the ultimate goal of curing childhood cancer.

For local families like Christina Grimsley's, St. Jude's impact is immeasurable.

"They saved my son Caleb, he was three-and-a-half when he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called ATRT, we went to St. Jude for treatment and now he's 7-years-old and doing amazing and we are just so grateful for St. Jude," said Grimsley who lives in Brandon.