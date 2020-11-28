Florida State Fair announces 2021 dates, Cyber Monday ticket deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Florida State Fair will return to Tampa in 2021.
Organizers with the fair say the local staple will be held Feb. 11-22.
To help get everyone excited for the affair, there is a special online deal on Cyber Monday.
Starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 30, you can get two any day ride armbands and free admission for $55. The offer goes while supplies last.
But it won't be entirely business as usual. Organizers say the fair will adhere to CDC guidelines and implement safety measures to keep people safe during the outdoor event.
For tickets and more information, click here.
Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter