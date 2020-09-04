TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa has welcomed its newest addition, an adorable baby penguin.

The endangered African chick is growing, thriving and getting the care she needs.

And, the zoo said she has an important role to play.

"The female chick and her parents, Tinkerbell and Loki, are all an important part of the Species Survival Plan."

They may even ask for suggestions on a new name!

