Hillsborough County man wins $500,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket

He bought the winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie.

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has claimed a half-a-million-dollar top prize off a scratch-off lottery game.

Miguel Cebollero, of Sun City Center, won the $500,000 with a 20X CROSSWORD ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. He bought the $5 winning ticket at the Winn-Dixie on Sun City Center Boulevard.

20X CROSSWORD launched in July and features more than $113 million in total cash prizes.

"Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20," the Florida Lottery wrote in a news release.

