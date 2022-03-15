Lakeland man wins $5M from scratch-off ticket

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

LAKELAND, Fla. — One Lakeland man is celebrating turning $20 into $5 million.

Marty Moon, 63, claimed the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

According to a release from the Florida Lottery, Moon purchased the winning ticket from Nick's Food Mart on Lakeland Hills Boulevard in Lakeland. The convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

The Gold Rush Limited game features only 32 top prizes of $5 million. The tickets also include 100 prizes of $1 million and more than 33,000 prizes between $1,000 and $100,000.