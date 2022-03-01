New $50 scratch-off has $25 million top prize

The Florida Lottery says it's the largest scratch-off prize ever offered in the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — If you're looking to win big in the scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery's newest game may be what you're looking for.

The Lottery says its new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game has a top prize of $25 million — the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off ticket.

The ticket will cost you $50. The Lottery says it has $1.5 billion in cash prizes and has "the best odds to become an instant millionaire."

Overall, the game's winning odds are 1-in-4.5.

This newest game joins the Lottery's other X THE CASH games, according to a release.

The Lottery says from now until April 11, players who have non-winning X THE CASH tickets can enter them into the Xtra Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win $450,000 in cash prizes.

There will be two drawings. In each, two winners will get $25,000, 20 winners will get $5,000 and 75 winners will get $1,000. For more information, click here.

If putting down $50 for one ticket is out of your price range, the Lottery says it also has three new games ranging from $1 to $5 per ticket — Double Your Money, Bonus Cash and Wild Dough. Total cash prizes total more than $125 million.

In addition to announcing these new games, the Lottery is also stressing responsible gameplay, especially in light of the 2022 Problem Gambling Awareness Month which happens during March.

According to a release, the month is "dedicated to raising awareness of the prevention, treatment, and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling."

"Lottery games are designed to be a fun, low-cost form of entertainment with the added benefit of generating additional revenue for Florida’s students and schools," a release said. "The Lottery encourages responsible gaming by following these tips designed to help players make informed decisions throughout their Lottery experience:

NEVER think of the Lottery as a way to make money.

ALWAYS play within your means and set a budget.

NEVER chase your losses.

ALWAYS know when to ask for help.

NEVER play when you are upset or depressed."