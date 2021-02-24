Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman is about $1 million richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket at a local gas station.
The Florida Lottery says 63-year-old Orlean Collins claimed one of the $1 million top prizes of the $1,000,00 MONEY TREE scratch-off game.
She chose to get her winnings in a lump sum totaling $880,000, according to a news release.
Collins bought the $5 ticket from Pebble Creek Fuel on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa. The gas station will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
- Tiger Woods expresses gratitude, recovering after car crash in Los Angeles
- Tampa teen accused of hacking into celebrity Twitter accounts to make court appearance
- You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at CVS
- Some moms are passing COVID-19 antibodies to their newborn babies
- St. Petersburg to rename library in honor of former President Barack Obama
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter