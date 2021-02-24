Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

She bought the winning ticket at Pebble Creek Fuel in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman is about $1 million richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket at a local gas station.

The Florida Lottery says 63-year-old Orlean Collins claimed one of the $1 million top prizes of the $1,000,00 MONEY TREE scratch-off game.

She chose to get her winnings in a lump sum totaling $880,000, according to a news release.

Collins bought the $5 ticket from Pebble Creek Fuel on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa. The gas station will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.