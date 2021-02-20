Sarasota man wins $2 million in Powerball jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A 63-year-old man from Venice is $2 million richer after hitting the Powerball jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery says Raymond Wynne's winning ticket matched all five of the white balls but didn't match the Powerball number.
He bought his ticket from the Publix located at 535 Tamiami Trail South in Venice, the agency says. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Another Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. An estimated $79 million jackpot is up for grabs, according to the Florida Lottery.
