Ex-fashion design teacher accused of spying on students to be sentenced

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing in 2018 is set to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Mark Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty to 324 counts of video voyeurism. His plea is an "open plea" which leaves his sentence at the court's discretion based on the facts and what the state is seeking, among other things.

In 2018, Ackett was a fashion design teacher at Bloomingdale Senior High when he allegedly placed cameras in a changing room to record students. According to court documents, he had been doing it for nearly two years.

A student is said to have found two cell phones with cameras concealed in boxes while using a private changing room in the fashion design classroom.

School officials were notified and Ackett was detained by deputies, along with cameras, phones and memory devices, as well as CDs, DVDs, two laptops and a tablet.



In total, the State Attorney's Office says 124 students and one employee were recorded by Ackett in that school changing room.

An attorney for the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said during an earlier hearing the maximum exposure for Ackett's plea is life in prison.

During a hearing last month, Ackett also pleaded guilty to 27 counts from an "unrelated video voyeurism case."