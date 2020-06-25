Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 says goodbye after terminal cancer diagnosis

Cuba took his final walk on Monday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning after a lifelong service member in the state was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

K-9 Cuba went on his final walk Monday, according to a Facebook post from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He then was greeted by friends and colleagues of the department who wanted to show Cuba their support. The highway patrol said that "Cuba spent his lifetime in service to Missouri, and will be missed." His handler, Trooper Zeller, remained by his side the entire time.

Trooper Zeller and Cuba served together with Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The state's highway patrol K-9 program has been around for 22 years, according to its website.

"Patrol K-9's play an important role in a number of law enforcement functions to include tracking, drug detection, building and area searches, crowd control, evidence searches, and officer protection," the website continues.

After Cuba's passing, the state's highway patrol will be down to nine K-9 units. However, that's more than double the amount it had after its launch in 1988.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office Our thoughts and prayers go out to Missouri State Highway Patrol Tro... oper Zeller and his family for the loss of his partner in fighting crime, ￼￼K-9 Cuba. Trooper Zeller is assigned to Troop D, which encompass the Jasper County area.

What other people are reading right now: