Here's why VP Kamala Harris hasn't moved into the official vice presidential residence

It's been more than two months since the vice president took office, so what's the hold up?

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It's been more than two months since Vice President Kamala Harris made history as she was sworn in as the first female and first Black and South Asian-American vice president of the United States.

She's been hard at work, from supporting the passage of the American Rescue Plan to having recently been tapped to lead the nation's immigration efforts.

But she hasn't been able to settle into her new home in Washington D.C. just yet.

Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have still not moved into Number One Observatory Circle, the mansion that has housed the vice president of the United States for the last 40 years, because it is reportedly still undergoing renovations.

While it's unclear what is taking the renovations so long, a White House aide back in January said the historical home needed its chimney liners replaced, among other fixes.

In the meantime, the second couple has been staying at Blair House, the president's official guest quarters located just across from the White House.

An administration official told CNN that Vice President Harris is "getting frustrated" with living out of suitcases with her desire to move into her proper residence growing more intense each day.

The vice presidential residence on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory was originally constructed in 1893 for the superintendent of the USNO. But, in 1923, the superintendent was kicked out so that the chief of naval operations could move in himself.

It wasn't until 1974 that Congress refurbished the house for the vice president. Prior to that, the vice president typically lived in their own home with their families. However, the cost of security for a private residence eventually grew too expensive, so the move was made. Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter's vice president, was the first person to move into the USNO.

According to the White House website, despite vice presidents living on the grounds, the observatory is still fully operational.