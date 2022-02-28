Amendment to 'parental rights' bill would shift focus away from sexual orientation

The amendment proposed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Pete, would replace the words "sexual orientation or gender identity" with "human sexuality or sexual activity."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An amendment to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill could eliminate what critics say is harmful rhetoric targeting LGBTQ+ students.

HB 1557, which opponents have dubbed the “don't say gay" bill, is under consideration Monday by the Senate Appropriations Committee. It passed in the Florida House on Thursday.

As it stands, the controversial bill prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or at any grade level if it's deemed not age or developmentally appropriate.

It's been highly criticized by Democratic leaders both at the state and national level, including condemnation from President Joe Biden and the White House.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and House Democrats last week denounced the bill as "anti-LGBTQ" and accused Florida Republicans of launching an "all-out culture war to play to their base in an election year."

But, an amendment to the bill that Senate lawmakers are considering on Monday would shift the focus away from one of its most controversial elements.

The amendment proposed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican representing St. Petersburg, would replace the words "sexual orientation or gender identity" with "human sexuality or sexual activity."

This would mean that instruction about sexual activity, in general, would be banned for certain grade levels, not just teachings about certain sexual orientations.

Supporters of the bill have previously said that topics of sexual orientation or gender identity are not appropriate conversation for younger students.

"My purpose with this is to give, really, some relief to the school staff that they're not responsible for every issue in every person's life," said Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said, "I don’t want the schools to kind of be a playground for ideological disputes or to try to inject."

"At the end of the day, you know, my goal is to educate kids on the subjects—math, reading, science—all the things that are so important," the governor added at the time.