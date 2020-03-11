Everything to know about Election Night 2020 in Florida

Where to find election results, how to report voting problems and where to watch live coverage of local and national races.

It's Election Night in America again -- the 58th one in U.S. history.

There are hundreds of races around the country, from the president of the United States and Senate seats up for grabs to local sheriffs and school board spots.

There's a lot to keep track of, even in the Tampa Bay area.

Here's everything to know about Election Night in Florida:

Where can I see live results?

10 Tampa Bay will have live election coverage starting at 7 p.m. on 10TampaBay.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and our free 10 Tampa Bay app.

Find election results for president, Florida and local races here.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Florida is divided into two time zones, with much of the Panhandle observing Central Time.

*If you're still in line at 7 p.m. you're legally allowed to cast your ballot.*

How can I report voting problems?

The Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure Election Day for all voters. But, if you encounter problems, there are several places where you can report them.

Text 10 Tampa Bay:: 727-577-8522

Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739

Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737

Contact the Division of Elections: 850-245-6200

Contact your Supervisor of Elections: Find yours here.

