Live Florida 2022 election results: Interactive county-by-county map

See the latest vote totals for Florida governor, statewide amendments, plus U.S. Senate and House races.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's time for Florida voters in the 2022 midterm elections to determine who they want to see lead the state: incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Scroll below for a county-by-county breakdown of election results as they come in on election night.

You can also click through to see the latest vote totals for U.S. Senate and whether incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio holds on to his seat over Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Races for several U.S. House districts are listed, as well.

Races are unofficially called by The Associated Press once enough votes are tallied. Check back here for the live map after the polls close.

What else is on the Florida ballot?

Voters will have to weigh in on three constitutional amendments that were placed on the ballot by the Florida Legislature during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions.

One involves the Florida Constitution Revision Commission and the other two relate to property taxes.

We'll also be tracking who will win the race for Florida attorney general — Republican incumbent Ashley Moody vs. Democrat Aramis Ayala, chief financial officer — Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis vs. Democrat Adam Hattersley and commissioner of agriculture — Republican Wilton Simpson vs. Naomi Blemur.

Several Tampa Bay-area races for the U.S. House are worth watching: