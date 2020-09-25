Bill proposed by Sen. Rick Scott requires states to count and report election ballots within 24 hours

The bill would also establish uniform standards for mail-in voting in federal elections.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A bill proposed by Sen. Rick Scott would require a 24-hour turnaround time from when polls close on election night, to when a state is required to both count and report all ballots.

But, that’s just part of it. It also looks to “establish uniform standards for vote-by-mail systems across the country and ensure the timely and efficient counting of ballots, with important safeguards to prevent fraud.”

In a release, Scott said he introduced the bill due to the “patchwork” of state laws that currently govern mail-based absentee voting in federal elections, the increase in use of mail-in ballots during the pandemic and in an effort to avoid “prolonged uncertainty” in learning federal election outcomes.

“Voting is fundamental to our democracy and it is a sacred right that we must protect and cherish. I always say we need 100-percent participation and zero-percent fraud in our elections. Florida has absentee voting and it works well. But the standards for mail-in voting vary widely across the country, causing confusion and a distrust in the system,” Scott said, in part before calling for the immediate passing of the bill.

Scott's bill also calls for mail-in ballots to be requested at least 21 days before a federal election and several safeguards to ensure voter identity is confirmed, recorded to avoid in-person double-ups and comes with proof a voter is who they say they are.

Here are some other requirements from the Republican leaders’ proposed bill you should know if it passes:

Prohibits the possession of another person’s mail-in ballot, with limited exceptions for immediate family members and caregivers

Voter rolls provided to physical polling locations must identify which registered voters received a mail-in ballot to enable poll workers to inquire about the mail-in ballot if the individual appears in-person to vote

Requires voting precincts to report the total number of in-person and mail-in ballots received one hour after polls close to identify the total universe of votes to be counted in the election

You can read more about the bill here.

What other people are reading right now: