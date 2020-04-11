U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist wins reelection for House seat representing Pinellas County

He beat Republican opponent Anna Paulina Luna.

Former Florida governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won reelection to his seat representing most of Pinellas County, the Associated Press is projecting.

Crist, 64, has been a congressman since election to the state’s 13th congressional district in 2017. Before that, he was Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011 as well as a state senator, education commissioner and state attorney general.

He began his political career as a Republican, but he joined the Democratic Party in 2012.

Throughout his multifaceted career, Crist has become one of the state’s most-known politicians. He touts much of his political success to working “across the aisle,” including the bipartisan success of the Veterans Treatment Court bill, which President Donald Trump recently signed. Crist first sponsored that bill in 2017.

Crist is also the co-founder of the Civility Caucus in the House and serves on the Appropriations Committee and the Science Committee, which oversees policies on space exploration and climate change.

Crist lives in his hometown of St. Petersburg.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms. All 435 seats were up for election this year.

