Common traveling to Tampa to campaign for Biden-Harris

The actor and rapper will be in the Tampa Bay area Monday.

TAMPA, Fla — The Biden-Harris campaign is adding another event to its busy schedule in Florida ahead of the election, this time with a celebrity twist.

Rapper and actor Common will be traveling to the battleground state on the Democratic duo's behalf to help kickoff a "Get Out the Vote" canvassing and host "Common Around Town," a voter mobilization event.

While both events will take place in Tampa at 12 p.m. EST and 3:30 p.m. EST, respectively, the campaign has yet to release location specifics.

The announcement of Common's presence in Florida comes hours aft Joe Biden's campaign announced former President Barack Obama would also make a stop.

As of Nov. 1, more than 93 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person, according to data compiled by the U.S. Election Project.

What other people are reading right now: