Common traveling to Tampa to campaign for Biden-Harris

TAMPA, Fla — The Biden-Harris campaign is adding another event to its busy schedule in Florida ahead of the election, this time with a celebrity twist.
Rapper and actor Common will be traveling to the battleground state on the Democratic duo's behalf to help kickoff a "Get Out the Vote" canvassing and host "Common Around Town," a voter mobilization event.
While both events will take place in Tampa at 12 p.m. EST and 3:30 p.m. EST, respectively, the campaign has yet to release location specifics.
The announcement of Common's presence in Florida comes hours aft Joe Biden's campaign announced former President Barack Obama would also make a stop.
As of Nov. 1, more than 93 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person, according to data compiled by the U.S. Election Project.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Storm Eta expected to become a hurricane in the Caribbean
- 16-year-old killed in boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway; teen charged
- International Space Station marks 20 years of humans living in space
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,865 new cases
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter