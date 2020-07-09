2020 Election in Florida: Register to vote, important dates, voting by mail and more

Find your polling places and where to report any voting problems.

With the 2020 election, the United States is set to mark its 59th presidential election.

But, presidential candidates aren't the only people voters will have to choose from on Election Day in November. Depending on the county you live in, you could also be voting for new or incumbent sheriffs, judges and school board members.

Regardless of your county, there are certain guidelines that remain the same when it comes to voting in Florida.

Below is a comprehensive guide to the 2020 general election and voting in Florida, as well as a breakdown of where to find polling places and sample ballots in Tampa Bay area counties.

How can I register to vote?

Florida makes it fairly easy to register to vote online. You can do that here.

Not sure if you're registered to vote already? You can check here.

Register by mail and find eligibility requirements here.

Key dates and deadlines for the election

Election Day: Nov. 3, 2020

Poll hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time in Florida*

*If you're still in line at 7 p.m. you're legally allowed to cast your ballot. Be aware, much of the state's Panhandle is on Central time while the rest of the state observes Eastern time. So, times are local.

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5

Vote-by-mail ballot "send" deadline

For absentee stateside voters, overseas U.S. military service members or overseas civilian voters: Ballots should be in the mail by Sept. 19

For a domestic nonmilitary voter who requested a mail ballot, the "send" timeframe is Sept. 24 through Oct. 1

Vote-by-mail ballot request and return deadlines

You must request a mail-in ballot for the general election by 5 p.m. Oct. 24

The deadline to get your mail ballot to the county elections office is 7 p.m. on Election Day

Early voting in Florida

The statewide timeframe is Oct. 24-31, but some counties offer more dates

Find early voting times, sites and information for Tampa Bay counties here.

Where is my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status information is found at your specific county's supervisor of elections website.

To search all counties in Florida, click here.

For those in the Tampa Bay area, find your polling places below.

What do I need to bring to vote?

In order to cast your vote in person on Election Day in Florida, you'll need to bring to your polling place a current and valid photo ID that includes a signature.

Here are the types of IDs that are accepted.

Where can I find a sample ballot?

Many Florida counties share sample ballots on their websites. However, some supervisors of elections require you to put in your address to view or receive a sample ballot by email.

Here's where to find sample ballots in Tampa Bay area counties:

How can I report voting problems?

The Florida Division of Elections is working hard to ensure a safe and secure Election Day for all voters. But, if you encounter problems, there are several places where you can report them.

Text 10 Tampa Bay:: 727-577-8522

Voter Assistance Hotline: 1-866-308-6739

Florida Voter Fraud Hotline: 1-877-868-3737

Contact the Division of Elections: 850-245-6200

Contact your Supervisor of Elections: Find yours here.

