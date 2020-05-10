Oct. 5 is the last day Floridians can register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

TAMPA, Fla. — Oct. 5 is the final day for Floridians to register to be eligible to vote Nov. 3; and just hours before the deadline, the state's website began experiencing issues.

Registertovoteflorida.gov is the official website Floridians can use to register to vote ahead of the general election. Early Monday evening, multiple reports surfaced of users being unable to access the site or of people experiencing a slow response from the website.

The official cut off to register to vote in Florida is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to election officials for more information about the situation but has not yet received a response. However, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee confirmed there had been problems. According to her, those issues were linked to a high volume of people trying to register at once.

"OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register," Lee tweeted. "We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight. Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention."

OVR is online and working. Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight.

Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention. — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story; check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

