Former President Barack Obama to visit Florida this week

He'll be working to shore up support for the Democratic ticket, including presidential nominee Joe Biden.

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Election Day one week away, Barack Obama is scheduled to visit battleground Florida to stump for his old running mate.

The former president is scheduled to stump for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Orlando, the campaign announced.

Obama's visit follows a trip Saturday to Miami, where he worked to rally people to get out and vote. Florida, Obama said, could decide the whole election.

"If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over," he said, according to the Miami Herald. "... I won’t have to wait for the results. I want to go to sleep knowing we’re going to have a president fighting on our behalf."

Recent polls continue to show a tight race between President Donald Trump and Biden for Florida. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Biden is up 1.5 points over Trump. FiveThirtyEight's latest average has Biden up 2.4 points.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is planning her own Florida tour this week for "Make America Great Again" events in Sarasota and Miami.

