Ken Welch elected as St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor

10 Tampa Bay projects Welch garnered 61 percent of the vote.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The people of St. Petersburg have made their voices heard in electing former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch as their next mayor, 10 Tampa Bay projects.

Welch beat out current city council member Robert Blackmon to represent the city he calls home by 61-39 percent Tuesday, early results show.

Welch will make history as the first Black mayor of St. Pete.

He is a third-generation St. Pete resident who grew up in the Gas Plant area. Prior to running for mayor, Welch became the first commissioner elected to represent County Commission District 7 and served his post for 20 years

“First and foremost, thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Because of each and every one of you here today we have made history. But this election is not about me, it’s because of the giants that came before me— it’s because of the inclusive progress we are working towards and that’s why we’re all here today," Welch wrote.

"Because you all believe that together, as partners in progress, we will be able to reach new heights in housing affordability, because everyone deserves the dream of home ownership or a comfortable home that doesn’t break the bank. Because of you, we will work around the clock, along with our partners in law enforcement and the community, to find creative solutions to reduce crime plaguing our streets. Because of you — we are one step closer to reducing the effects of sea-level rise and climate change. And because of you, we will have incredible partners in progress on day one so we can hit the ground running on our opportunity agenda. Thank you again, St. Pete, for believing in our vision, you’ve never let me or my family down," he added.

Running under the slogan "Progress for the Sunshine State," Welch says he wants to be a unifying leader who focuses on partnerships and working toward the common goal of progressing the city’s neighborhoods.

Welch came out ahead in the primary, garnering 39-percent of the vote. He was considered to be a frontrunner, of sorts, heading into the general election with the support of outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman, among others.

Kriseman shared his support for Welch after his victory, congratulating him in a statement.

"I am looking forward to sitting down with Mayor-elect Welch and working closely with him to ensure the smoothest of transitions," Kirseman said.

In his run for mayor, Welch focused on six principles, including an inclusive leadership strategy, keeping the mayor's office in touch with the city, making informed decisions, being innovative, incorporating intentional equity and impacting the community.

The former county commissioner is also invested in justice reform, diversion equity and alternatives to incarceration.

When it comes to Tropicana Field, Welch says the issue is close to his heart given his grandfather’s woodyard was displaced for the initial ballpark’s build. In an interview with 10 Tampa Bay, he says he wants to potentially fund a new stadium for the Rays through the county’s bed tax. But even if a new stadium doesn’t come to fruition, he could see the Rays using Al Lang Stadium.

The city’s next mayor has also put his support behind prioritizing affordable living.

“When you see most of the new housing that’s going in, you see luxury or market rate," he said earlier this year. "That’s great, but that’s not for the people who are here, for the most part.”

As a leader, Welch recently shared what he believes his greatest strengths and weaknesses are.

According to Welch’s account, his greatest strength is a record of accomplishment and partnership spanning all sectors of the community. On the other hand, he says his weakness is being a “perfectionist.” He says he knows no one can be perfect at anything, but he always aspires to perfection in his work.

And while Welch is looking forward to leading the city, he’s comfortable with addressing his past.

When recently asked about a Tampa Bay Times story that accused Welch of belonging to a church with values condemning homosexuality and writing a letter to the editor regarding being pro-family and pro-life, he said his views have changed in the past 30 years.

Welch has spoken publicly about raising his two daughters and developing a different viewpoint on LGBT issues and the rights of women over time. He has said he is glad to have learned and grown from his previous outlooks.