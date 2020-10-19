Pinellas, Hillsborough counties report record-breaking first day of early in-person voting

Monday was the first day of early voting in most Tampa Bay area counties, two weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Voters are making their voices heard loud and clear on the first official day of in-person early voting -- and smashing records in the process.

More than 6,300 people have voted since polls opened at 7 a.m. through mid-afternoon Monday in Pinellas County, tweeted Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.

Across the bay, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer tweeted the county surpassed the number of voters today than those who voted on the first day during the 2016 general election.

"So today will be a record-breaking first day of Early Voting!" he tweeted.

We just surpassed the number of voters who voted on day 1 of #EarlyVoting in 2016. So today will be a record-breaking first day of Early Voting! #VoteHillsborough — Craig Latimer 🗳️ (@HillsboroughSOE) October 19, 2020

In Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, polls for in-person early voting are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the 2020 general election, all counties across Florida will have in-person early voting from Oct. 24-31, but county supervisors of elections may offer additional dates. In many counties, early voting began Oct. 19.

10 Tampa Bay's Courtney Robinson reported many lines began forming even before polls opened across the region, with local supervisors saying voter enthusiasm is running high. At Sarasota Square, the line stretched from the mall's courtyard to just before the parking lot.

Election workers there said about 110 voters were being helped each hour.

In-person early voting gives people yet another way to cast their ballot before Election Day. For several weeks, voters have been dropping off their mail-in ballots at such a rapid clip, according to Florida Department of State data.

As of Monday morning, more than 2.5 million ballots have been received.

What other people are reading right now: