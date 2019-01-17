Days after saying one of the first Muslim members of Congress might "blow up" the Capitol, a South Florida city commissioner compared the congresswoman's ideas to those of Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this week, Hallandale Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub posted a petition on her personal Facebook to remove Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from office. Lima-Taub wrote "A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and (I) would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill."

The commissioner's post came after Tlaib was seen on video saying of President Donald Trump that she wanted to "impeach the motherf*****."

The first post has since been removed from Lima-Taub's page.

Then on Tuesday, Lima-Taub posted to her page "Anabelle Lima Taub - The Rogue Commissioner" claiming Tlaib had called for the "obliteration of Israel."

She then wrote, "Hitler had a one-state solution when he began laying the foundation for a Nazi state back in 1933."

Lima-Taub ends by writing that she remains "unapologetic" for her views that Tlaib is a "danger to the peace process."

The Miami New Times reported that Lima-Taub is Jewish and was born in Israel. Tlaib is an American woman of Palestinian descent.

