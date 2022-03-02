Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at University of South Florida

The governor's news conference is set for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the University of South Florida.

His news conference is set for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center, according to a release from the governor's office.

Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Henry Mack will be joining the governor, though DeSantis' office did not say what they'll be speaking about.

The governor's new conference comes the morning after President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, where DeSantis refused to send National Guard troops from Florida for assistance.

"Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union," the governor tweeted on Monday.

DeSantis also will likely consider several bills in the coming days and weeks that currently are making their way through the Florida Legislature. They include HB 7 – known as the "Individual Freedom" bill, which would quash school lessons or workplace training that could make participants feel discomfort or guilt.