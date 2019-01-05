TAMPA, Fla — Jane Castor was sworn in as Tampa mayor on Wednesday morning.
Castor replaces outgoing Mayor Bob Buckhorn. A swearing-in ceremony was held at Armature Works in Tampa.
Tampa’s former police chief took the oath of office eight days after defeating philanthropist David Straz in a runoff election.
The Tampa City Council’s newly elected members – Joe Citro, John Dingfelder, Bill Carlson and Orlando Gudes – also took the oath of office on Wednesday.
