TAMPA, Fla — Jane Castor is set to be sworn in as Tampa mayor on Wednesday morning.

Castor will replace outgoing Mayor Bob Buckhorn at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday at Armature Works at 1910 North Ola Ave. in Tampa.

Tampa’s former police chief takes the oath of office eight days after defeating philanthropist David Straz in a runoff election.

The Tampa City Council’s newly elected members – Joe Citro, John Dingfelder, Bill Carlson and Orlando Gudes – will also take the oath of office on Wednesday.

