LIVE MAP: 2020 presidential election results in Nevada

We're following the very latest from Nevada, where votes are being counted for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

NEVADA, USA — As Americans wait for a winner to be declared in the 2020 presidential election, Nevada could give former Vice President Joe Biden the exact number of electoral votes needed for a victory, according to AP projections.

But why wasn't the race called when 87 percent of ballots had been reported? Well, it was a combination of a tight margin between Biden and President Trump and a large sum of ballots remaining.

With more than 1.2 million ballots counted, Biden held a 20,137 vote lead Friday afternoon. That's roughly a 1.6 percentage point edge over Trump. But even after about 85 percent of the estimated vote had been tallied, tens of thousands of votes remained to be counted statewide, which experts said could eat into Biden’s advantage.

Many of the ballots were in Clark County. That's home to Las Vegas, a Democratic-leaning area where most of the state’s voters live.

There are approximately 190k ballots left to be counted in Nevada. Of this total, 90% are from Clark County. More details in the @NVSOS statement that can be found here: https://t.co/9o9zpp8okt. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 5, 2020

Here are the important Nevada deadlines to keep in mind:

November 10 (5 p.m) : Mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received.

: Mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received. November 12 (5 p.m .) : For voters who had an issue with the signature on their ballot, this is the deadline to resolve that issue and provide a signature confirmation.

: For voters who had an issue with the signature on their ballot, this is the deadline to resolve that issue and provide a signature confirmation. November 12: Mail-in ballots counted.

Mail-in ballots counted. November 16: The deadline by which the canvass of the vote must start. It can start before, as well.

Below is a map and tally showing how Nevada has been voting. See a full electoral map from the AP here.

