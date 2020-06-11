LIVE MAP: 2020 presidential election results in North Carolina

We're following the very latest from North Carolina, where votes are being counted for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina is among the several states that remain on the cusp of finalizing the election results needed to determine if President Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden will reach 270 electoral votes first.

And the state's results might now be ready until next week because mail-in absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day will be counted through Nov. 12 if postmarked by Nov. 3.

“We’ve counted every vote that we can,” Michael Dickerson, the Director of Elections in Mecklenburg County explained.

The Associated Press agrees, calling the race between Biden and Trump too close to call even though the president has prematurely claimed he won the state.

Below is a map and tally showing how North Carolina has been voting. See a full electoral map from the AP here.

