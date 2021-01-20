President Trump greeted by supporters as he returns to Mar-a-Lago

The then-president chose to forego long-standing traditions and not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breaking long-standing tradition, President Donald Trump skipped Inauguration Day to head to where he plans to call home: Florida.

The then-president landed in the Sunshine State, which voted in his favor in both 2016 and 2020, an hour before President Joe Biden was sworn in.

Trump stepped off Air Force One and into his motorcade car before heading off for Mar-a-Lago, but not without one final send-off from his supporters.

Hoards of people lined the streets leading to the Palm Beach resort as supporters wore Trump gear and waved Trump flags, while others held up signs.

At one point along the route, photos captured a large sign that read "we've got your back, Mr. President."

WPTV spoke to the events organizer, Willy Guardiola, who said Wednesday was a surreal moment.

"I am almost in denial," he told the station. "I don't want to believe that this could be his last day. He's gonna be our president until noon."

According to Guardiola, those in attendance came from all across the state to support Trump during a time he says would be emotional for all in attendance, including the now, former president.

The outgoing president is looking to call Mar-a-Lago home, but a neighbor is challenging his choice of residence.

The Associated Press reports, the neighbor claims an agreement between Trump and Palm Beach that allows the location to be converted into a business property also prevents anyone from living at Mar-a-Lago.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said, “There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence.”