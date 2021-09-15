People reportedly showing up at Pasco County voters’ homes asking for information are not voting officials

Officials say staff will not come to voters' homes asking about voting history.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Individuals not affiliated with the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections are going door-to-door asking people how they voted in the 2020 general election.

That's what officials from the office said Wednesday after a person reportedly went to a voter's home and falsely identified themselves as a voting official.

"Staff does not come to your house inquiring as to your voting history," the supervisor of elections office said.

Officials are hoping to raise awareness of the issue, as they say these activities are happening in other Florida counties, too.

Third-party groups do have the right to see certain voter information, including:

Names

Addresses

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Designated political parties

Elections voted in