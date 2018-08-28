TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Tuesday's primary election comes at a critical crossroads for the Tampa Bay Rays, who are trying to secure funding -- presumably, much of it public -- for a proposed new stadium in Ybor City.

READ: 14 possible ways public dollars could help fund a new Rays stadium.

Since the approval of county commissioners is an easier avenue to navigate than going the voter referendum route, the Rays were likely keeping close tabs on election results. Here's why:

Hillsborough County

Commissioner Ken Hagan easily won the D2 Republican primary, moving the county's lead stadium negotiator -- and leading subsidy advocate -- another step closer to four more years in office. Commissioner Victor Crist also won his GOP primary, but neither he nor his D5 opponent, Mariella Smith, who won the Democratic primary, has been particularly outspoken about Rays funding to this point.

In a wide-open D7 race, Republican Todd Marks and Democrat Kimberly Overman emerged from crowded fields, setting up a showdown that will be important to the Rays' future. Marks has called for "no taxpayer dollars" toward a ballpark.

Pinellas County

In the only contested commission seat, State Rep. Kathleen Peters edged two more conservative opponents in the District 6 Republican primary. That could keep the door open for the Rays if they decide to open up stadium conversations with Pinellas County again, where a much deeper war chest of bed tax and sales tax revenues could be tapped.

However, Peters told 10News any Rays request should require voter approval, and "the Rays have been fair-weather to their fans here in Pinellas County, and the fans should have a voice if they were to stay." She also questioned the Philadelphia Phillies' request for spring training renovations in Clearwater, saying "team owners have the capital to invest in their own venues, and they, in turn, see the profit. When government money goes to funding stadiums, the benefit is not evenly returned to the taxpayers."

The Rays may quietly root for Democrat Amy Kedron in the general election, but D6 leans Republican and Peters will be a heavy favorite.

The general elections

The general elections will be held on Tuesday, November 6.

