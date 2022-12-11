Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

This week, FDOH expanded its advisory to all 16 beaches in Sarasota County.

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches.

It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County.

Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations were found in Manatee County, according to the Nov. 9 report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The worst of it looks like it’s on Venice Beach where high levels of red tide were found.

Beachgoers in Venice said coughing and sneezing was inevitable but conditions were tolerable compared to past blooms.

"When there's real high levels of concentration, it's terrible, you can't breathe at all," Lisa Sulcer said.

It's tough to determine what caused the latest bloom, but Hurricane Ian created conditions that are good for red tide, said James Douglass, Florida Gulf Coast University associate professor of Marine Science.

"The hurricane introduced a ton of nutrients from the land and from the sea bottom into the water. And the red tide is feasting on those nutrients now," Douglass said.

Some fear now Hurricane Nicole will make it worse.

Douglass said Nicole has the potential to improve or worsen conditions.

It may add more nutrients to the water that create more fuel for red tide, but it can also create waves and currents that disperse it or make the water murkier so there's not much light for the red tide to grow.

In the meantime, Douglass said people shouldn't rule out the possibility of red tide spreading north into Tampa Bay.

FDOH officials recommend people avoid swimming around dead fish and those with chronic respiratory problems to avoid beaches with red tide.

FDOH Manatee County advisory:

Bayfront Park

Coquina Beach South

Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp

Rod and Reel Pier (City of Anna Maria Island)

FDOH Sarasota County advisory:

Longboat Key

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

North Lido

Lido Casino

South Lido

Siesta Key

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty

Venice Beach

Service Club Park

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Caspersen Beach

Manasota Key

Blind Pass