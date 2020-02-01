VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen cars and SUVs had their windows shot out as they were just driving along I-4 and I-95 Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol thinks they may have found the car driven by the shooter, but until someone is behind bars, local I-4 drivers said they’re concerned about what’s been going on just up the road.

“I thank God that I’m alive,” said John James, whose SUV was one of as many as 15 vehicles struck.

“It was crazy, man, you just heard a big boom,” James said. “ Crash! Windows just shattered on me. I was laying down.”

The glass had been blown out on James’s minivan.

Someone had shot at his – and as many as 14 other's vehicles. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it was the shooter probably used a pellet or BB gun

“A situation like that could frighten any driver,” said the Florida Highway Patrol’s Steve Gaskins.

Gaskins said as startling as this sort of thing could be, drivers should try to stay as calm as possible to avoid an accident.

“Keep your wits about you and try to seek a safe place to get away from the situation,” Gaskins said. “Without causing further harm to yourself or others.”

While there was no shortage of damage, fortunately, there have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

Drivers traveling along I-4 said the situation was as crazy as it is concerning.

“That’s not a prank at all. That’s messing with somebody’s life,” said Tyler Glenn who commutes to Orlando for work. “If you were to jerk the wheel what could happen? You know there could be several repercussions from it. “

“You’ve got to still live,” said Michael Monroe, who was driving along I-4 Thursday. “But, I’m definitely going to be watching out for it.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said investigators found what they think could be the car they were looking for in connection with the shootings, but with so many incidents over such a large area, they have a lot of work ahead of them.

The car was found in Jacksonville, but they are not yet saying whether a weapon was found in it.

Although the incidents, in this case, appeared to have been concentrated to Tampa Bay’s east, the Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers that our roads are connected, so be vigilant.

“It’s not isolated to the northeast, or to Tampa or to Miami,” said Gaskins. “These are situations that can happen anywhere anytime. And so, we always have to be on guard for this.”

