'Keep our community in your thoughts': Brevard County deputy killed in off-duty accident, authorites say

Deputies say Austin Walsh's death was accidental.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office died in an off-duty accident on Saturday morning in Palm Bay, authorities say.

Austin Walsh was "accidentally killed" during the off-duty incident, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Robert said the 23-year-old was found shot in a home on Damascus Avenue Southwest where he was also pronounced dead, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"At this time, we ask that you keep Austin, his family, our agency, and our entire community in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively face the most difficult of times!!," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said on the Facebook post.

Walsh served with the agency for five years and was also a member of the county's Explorers program before becoming a deputy, the sheriff's office said.